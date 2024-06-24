The Bear Stars Offer The Final Word On Carmy And Sydney's Relationship Status

Despite the relative lack of romance on "The Bear," the show still has a major section of Carmy/Sydney shippers in the fanbase. It's hard to blame them; there's clearly some sort of spark between the two, and their relationship feels like the central source of tension behind the series. The big fan debate is all about whether this tension is romantic in nature, or if it's more of a platonic work soulmate sort of situation.

At a recent press conference for the upcoming season 3, /Film's Ben Pearson listened in as Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri were asked about a potential love story between their two characters. Were there any romantic implications intended in Carm and Sid's relationship? Ayo Edebiri's answer was an immediate, "No." Allen White's answer was "No. No, there was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between those characters]."

Both actors seemed annoyed by the question, which makes sense given they've been asked repeatedly about this topic since the moment season 1 dropped back in 2022, and their answers have never changed. Their tone indicated that a Carmy/Sidney romance is not on the table for "The Bear" (although it was briefly pitched before quickly being shot down), and fans should probably give it a rest.