No, Chef: The Bear Season 2 Could've Seen Carmy And Sydney Hooking Up

To ship or not to ship? That was the question many fans of "The Bear" took to social media to contemplate after the show's second season debuted early this summer. According to a recent Hollywood Reporter interview with co-showrunner Joanna Calo, viewers weren't the only people who spent some time thinking about whether emotional trainwreck chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and up-and-coming sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) should get together. "I will say, at one point, very early on, I was like, 'Maybe they do hook up,'" Calo told THR, noting that series creator Christopher Storer shot down the idea.

Calo said that when she joined "The Bear," some season 1 scripts had already been written, and one of the first things she realized was that the show should hone in on the unique relationship between its two leads. Calo says she "immediately felt" that there "was something very special between Carmy and Sydney and I really wanted to prioritize that relationship and the Sydney character." At this point in the series, the pair have an established platonic partnership that feels emotionally profound and meaningful for them both, but Calo says the internet's fixation on the two becoming more than friends "really surprised" her despite her early idea that there could be something there.