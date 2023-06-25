Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri's Platonic Chemistry In The Bear Is Just As Strong Off Screen

When we talk about the greatest on-screen pairings in television, we're typically looking at siblings, best friends of the same gender identity, romantic partners, or "will they, won't they" friendships that cumulate in a romance. However, Hulu's "The Bear" follows a completely different pathway, with leads Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) working together in the restaurant business, without any semblance of a romantic connection. It's a good thing, considering both characters are in two completely different places in their lives (and Carmy needs to do some serious soul-searching before he attempts a relationship with ANYONE), but also because part of the rush of watching "The Bear" is never having to be caught up in the drama of speculation or "shipping," so you can instead focus solely on the dramatic events as they unfold on screen.

It also certainly helps that Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are two of the most naturally charismatic actors working today, and their off-screen friendship only emphasizes their authentic, platonic chemistry. In a profile on "The Bear" for Variety, the two discussed becoming friends during pre-production training at the Institute of Culinary Education.

"When we started at culinary school, we were instantly almost competitive with one another which was very, very weird," said White. "We didn't really know each other. We'd met and we were excited to do the show, and then this quiet competition started to sort of impress our teacher," he continued. "It was odd but worked for the show." I spent many years working in the service industry and as I and anyone else who has had to scream in a walk-in cooler can attest, going through the wringer of food service will forge unbreakable bonds between total strangers from all walks of life.