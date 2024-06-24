Horror Movies Coming To Netflix July 2024, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Score

Believe it or not, June is almost over. That can mean only one thing! Okay, it can actually mean lots of things, but for the purposes of this story, we're specifically talking about new titles coming to Netflix for July. Every month, the streaming giant says goodbye to a few movies and TV shows to make room for new stuff. These days, most of the new entries that hit Netflix are Netflix originals, but there are still a handful of library titles that arrive as well. And as June rolls into July, we're looking at one genre specifically: horror! Now, you might be one of those folks who only watches horror around Halloween season, but any month is a good month for a horror movie — even in the middle of summer.

And as the calendar flips over from June to July, you might be craving something scary. Thankfully, Netflix will be dropping a few familiar horror titles in July. And that's where we come in. We're here to rank those titles from worst to best, based on their rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As always, it's important to remember that Rotten Tomatoes is not the final say in regards to a movie's quality. Heck, Rotten Tomatoes was even hacked once, proving that you shouldn't rely solely on them. Instead, you should use Rotten Tomatoes as a guide and then make up your own mind. But if you want to know how the horror movies hitting Netflix in July stack up, follow along.

All of the following titles drop on Netflix starting on July 1, 2024.