Horror Movies Coming To Netflix July 2024, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Score
Believe it or not, June is almost over. That can mean only one thing! Okay, it can actually mean lots of things, but for the purposes of this story, we're specifically talking about new titles coming to Netflix for July. Every month, the streaming giant says goodbye to a few movies and TV shows to make room for new stuff. These days, most of the new entries that hit Netflix are Netflix originals, but there are still a handful of library titles that arrive as well. And as June rolls into July, we're looking at one genre specifically: horror! Now, you might be one of those folks who only watches horror around Halloween season, but any month is a good month for a horror movie — even in the middle of summer.
And as the calendar flips over from June to July, you might be craving something scary. Thankfully, Netflix will be dropping a few familiar horror titles in July. And that's where we come in. We're here to rank those titles from worst to best, based on their rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As always, it's important to remember that Rotten Tomatoes is not the final say in regards to a movie's quality. Heck, Rotten Tomatoes was even hacked once, proving that you shouldn't rely solely on them. Instead, you should use Rotten Tomatoes as a guide and then make up your own mind. But if you want to know how the horror movies hitting Netflix in July stack up, follow along.
All of the following titles drop on Netflix starting on July 1, 2024.
The Nun
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%
Critics Consensus: The Nun boasts strong performances, spooky atmospherics, and a couple decent set-pieces, but its sins include inconsistent logic and narrative slackness.
The first of two Conjuring Universe films on this list, "The Nun" is near the bottom of the barrell when it comes to entries in that ever-growing franchise. The creepy demonic Nun made her first appearance in the excellent, scary sequel "The Conjuring 2," setting up the path for her own spin-off movie. A prequel, this film heads to Romania in the 1950s. After a nun dies by suicide at a remote monastery, a grizzled priest (Demián Bichir) and a young nun (Taissa Farmiga) are sent to investigate. There, they discover the monastery is cursed the presence of a demonic nun lurking in the shadows. Big on atmosphere but low on actual scares, "The Nun" got a chance at redemption with the much better sequel, "The Nun II." Unfortunately, Netflix isn't streaming that one (you can currently find it on Max, though).
Annabelle
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28%
Critics Consensus: Annabelle borrows unabashedly from better horror films, content to leave viewers with a string of cheap jolts that fail to build on the far more effective The Conjuring.
The hideous Annabelle doll made her debut in the first "The Conjuring" movie, when demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) were called in to help a pair of nurses who thought the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a dead child. The Warrens informed them that Annabelle was actually a conduit for a demon, and took the doll back to their home, where they have an entire museum full of cursed objects. But where did Annabelle come from? Part of the answer can be found in 2014's "Annabelle," which feels like a pastiche of much, much better movies like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Sentinel." The plot of "Annabelle" finds the cursed doll brought into the apartment of a new mother (Annabelle Wallis). This one is a dud, but the prequel-sequel "Annabelle: Creation" improves things considerably.
Jigsaw
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 33%
Critics Consensus: Jigsaw definitely won't win many converts to the Saw franchise, but for longtime fans, it should prove a respectably revolting — if rarely scary — diversion.
The "Saw" franchise came to an end in 2010 with "Saw 3D," aka "Saw: The Final Chapter." Except, no horror franchise stays dead forever (except maybe "Friday the 13th"), and sure enough, "Saw" rose from the dead in 2017's "Jigsaw." Unfortunately, this return wasn't very good. The plot is pretty standard for a "Saw" movie: a bunch of people find themselves locked in filthy location, forced to endure a series of deathtraps. Meanwhile, the police are trying to get to the bottom of things and explain how the Jigsaw killings are still happening even though Jigsaw is dead.
American Psycho
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%
Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale.
Bret Easton Ellis' novel "American Psycho" became a lightning rod for controversy with its graphic depictions of violence, so much so that it felt like turning it into a movie would be impossible. But director Mary Harron found a way with her 2000 film adaptation. Harron and co-writer Guinevere Turner toned down the violence and increased the comedy to create a satirical portrait of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a vapid, mindless Wall Street investment banker who moonlights as a serial killer in the 1980s. Bale is pitch-perfect here, playing up Bateman's inhumanity, and Harron and Turner's script is smart and economical. In fact, there are many folks who will tell you the movie is actually better than the book. It's actually surprising this Rotten Tomatoes score is so low — it should be much higher.
Zombieland
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead.
The zombie genre had become a little stale (or undead, if you will) by 2009, and then "Zombieland" came along. Ruben Fleischer's horror-comedy is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the dead walk. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) has survived the zombie apocalypse by sticking to a set of rules. Soon, he teams up with zombie hunter Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), and sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) on a cross-country adventure full of plenty of ghouls. Along the way, they run into Bill Murray, playing himself during the movie's best sequence. Does the original "Zombieland" hold up after all these years? Only one way to find out: watch it when it hits Netflix on July 1, 2024.