How To Watch Ishana Night Shyamalan's The Watchers At Home

Who watches "The Watchers"? Unfortunately, the answer to that is: Not nearly as many moviegoers as writer/director Ishana Night Shyamalan probably would've liked for her debut feature. As /Film's Ryan Scott laid out in his box office reporting, the younger Shyamalan's folk horror film couldn't quite duplicate the consistent theatrical success of her famous father, continuing 2024's downward trend of buzzy-sounding titles struggling to live up to expectations among general audiences and genre fans. Granted, the mixed reviews likely didn't help its cause, including one by yours truly (which you can read here) that nonetheless pointed out the immense amount of promise and potential on display for Shyamalan's future efforts. But for those who were scared off by the critical reception or the spooky premise the first time around, curious viewers will soon get their chance to catch the movie from home in very little time at all.

Those of the glass-half-empty persuasion will likely bemoan the latest example of exclusive theatrical windows coming up awfully short, as "The Watchers" only just released in theaters two weeks ago and is already looking ahead to its PVOD release on digital and streaming. Exactly a month after that, however, physical media collectors will get to purchase their own copies of the film on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. As of right now, it bears noting that you can still head out and catch a screening of the film in theaters with other likeminded audiences who will (hopefully) help make the experience that much scarier and more enjoyable. But for everyone else, here's when you can watch "The Watchers" at home.