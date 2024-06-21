How To Watch Ishana Night Shyamalan's The Watchers At Home
Who watches "The Watchers"? Unfortunately, the answer to that is: Not nearly as many moviegoers as writer/director Ishana Night Shyamalan probably would've liked for her debut feature. As /Film's Ryan Scott laid out in his box office reporting, the younger Shyamalan's folk horror film couldn't quite duplicate the consistent theatrical success of her famous father, continuing 2024's downward trend of buzzy-sounding titles struggling to live up to expectations among general audiences and genre fans. Granted, the mixed reviews likely didn't help its cause, including one by yours truly (which you can read here) that nonetheless pointed out the immense amount of promise and potential on display for Shyamalan's future efforts. But for those who were scared off by the critical reception or the spooky premise the first time around, curious viewers will soon get their chance to catch the movie from home in very little time at all.
Those of the glass-half-empty persuasion will likely bemoan the latest example of exclusive theatrical windows coming up awfully short, as "The Watchers" only just released in theaters two weeks ago and is already looking ahead to its PVOD release on digital and streaming. Exactly a month after that, however, physical media collectors will get to purchase their own copies of the film on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. As of right now, it bears noting that you can still head out and catch a screening of the film in theaters with other likeminded audiences who will (hopefully) help make the experience that much scarier and more enjoyable. But for everyone else, here's when you can watch "The Watchers" at home.
The Watchers comes to digital on June 28.
Is it just me or does anyone else get the feeling that they're being watched right now? Ideally, many more people will be saying the same thing once "The Watchers" becomes available to rent or purchase on PVOD on June 28, 2024. Today, Warner Bros. announced that horror fans can purchase the film on digital platforms at the going rate of $24.99, while those who rent it can do so for $19.99 through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango At Home, and more. But that's not all. On August 27, 2024, "The Watchers" will be made available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. And in a welcome bit of news for those who continue to care about extras, bonus features, and other behind-the-scenes material about the making of movies, both digital and physical copies of "The Watchers" will come with the following special features:
- Welcome to the Show: The Making of The Watchers
- Creating The Watchers
- Constructing the Coop
- Ainriochtán and the Irish Fairy Folklore
- Deleted Scene – Lair of Love
Starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré, and Oliver Finnegan, "The Watchers" follows Fanning's character Mina as she finds herself lost in a forest in what plays out like a twisted fairytale. According to the official synopsis, she's "a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night." For those who want to catch the film for the very first time or fans who want to relive that bonkers ending all over again, "The Watchers" will soon come home.