Glen Powell's Worst Movie Ever, According To Rotten Tomatoes
Glen Powell is having a moment. Propelled by the box office success of "Anyone But You," and its subsequent streaming domination, the most handsome man you've ever seen is slowly taking over Hollywood. His Richard Linklater-directed Netflix film "Hitman" quickly conquered the streamer's charts when it debuted in June, and Powell will soon guide us all into the eye of the suck zone with the upcoming blockbuster legacy sequel "Twisters." Soon after, Powell will face what might be his biggest test yet in Edgar Wright's upcoming adaptation of "The Running Man." But considering the man's resilience — his first film role was in the more-than 20-year-old "Spy Kids 3" — he should be up to the challenge.
It hasn't been an easy road from "Spy Kids" to leading man, however. Take "Misconduct" for instance. You've likely never heard of this 2016 legal thriller, which is probably for the best considering the critical response to this little-known effort from first-time director Shintaro Shimosawa. The film stars Josh Duhamel as Ben Cahill, a lawyer who pursues a class action lawsuit against Anthony Hopkins' Arthur Denning, a corrupt pharmaceutical company exec. Cahill is supported by his boss, Charles Abrams, played by Al Pacino. Powell, meanwhile, plays Cahill's buddy and fellow lawyer Doug Fields, and frankly, isn't in much of the film — a fact that the actor is, in retrospect, surely quite pleased about.
Unfortunately, this was a disappointing debut for Shimosawa, and the fact that it is currently Glen Powell's lowest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes is the least of it.
Misconduct has an excruciatingly low Rotten Tomatoes score
"Misconduct" currently has a 7% Rotten Tomatoes score. That's based on 27 reviews, which is a big enough group to make any prospective viewer question whether they really need to see "Misconduct." Whereas some movies on RT suffer from a lack of reviews which can often make their overall critic score seem dubious at best, "Misconduct" has a solid base of critical evaluation, with 12 of the 27 reviews coming from top critics.
All of which means you can be pretty sure the movie is no good, although it should be said that Rotten Tomatoes is not the final word on the quality of filmmaking. This is, after all, the site that suggests there are only two perfect sci-fi movies in the history of film and the only two perfect features Alfred Hitchcock ever made are 1943's "Shadow of a Doubt" and 1937's "Young and Innocent." Rotten Tomatoes has also been hacked several times, so there's every reason to be distrustful of its percentage scores.
But when it comes to "Misconduct," it's hard to argue against its 7% score when The Observer dubbed the film "so hilariously inept that it's almost worth watching." And that's just the tip of the iceberg, or perhaps the first page of a sizable indictment against the film, which The Telegraph noted "may actually be the worst film either Anthony Hopkins or Al Pacino have ever starred in." What you might notice, however, is that Glenn Powell hasn't yet come under much fire for being an accomplice to this particular cinematic crime, so is it fair to label this Powell's worst?
Powell should be acquitted on all charges
If you take a quick glance over the summaries for each review on Rotten Tomatoes, you'll notice a common criticism of "Misconduct" is that it essentially steals from a bunch of '90s thrillers and makes them worse. The Guardian noted that the film "shamelessly cribs from '90s potboilers" pointing out that "a last-minute twist is stolen from a notable film of the decade." That film, according to Entertainment Weekly, is "Presumed Innocent," the 1990 legal thriller starring Harrison Ford which currently enjoys a much more respectable 86% rating on RT.
What's more, critics seemingly reserved much of their ire for Anthony Hopkins and particularly Al Pacino, who is accused on multiple occasions of what is surely a familiar charge to the actor: hamming it up. The New York Post, for instance, decried "the Oscar winners' relentless hamming" while The AV Club noted both Hopkins' and Pacino's "scenery-chewing flair." Oddly enough, Variety's Joe Leydon entered some potentially exculpatory evidence by claiming at the time that "Pacino comes off as downright subdued," before immediately undermining that claim with, "Well, OK, subdued by recent Al Pacino standards."
Glen Powell, by contrast, escapes critique. In fact, he's not singled out by any of the truly abject reviews for "Misconduct," likely owing to the fact he's not really in the movie all that much. Still, when he does show up, he does a solid job of chastising his buddy Josh Duhamel for the various missteps he's made in his case. When it comes to the film's dismal rating then, Powell should be acquitted on all charges.