Antony Starr Is No Longer The Only Homelander – Sort Of

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys."

There's a reason why "The Boys" keeps Antony Starr's Homelander around while crafting some of its most significant and compelling storylines. One of the most unpredictably dangerous Supes manufactured by Vought, Homelander's presence provides impetus to the titular "Boys" to keep playing such a rigged game, as killing the milk-drinking Supe is a part of the show's endgame. Starr has elevated Homelander into a figure mired in complexities; he imparts the character with a singular brand of desperation-fueled evil that only becomes more twisted with each passing season. Starr's turn as Homelander cements the character's idiosyncratic presence within the "Boys" universe, where almost every iteration of the Supe benefits from the actor's remarkably layered and scene-stealing performance.

Keeping this in mind, it is no surprise that Starr voiced Homelander both in the animated anthology series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and the "Call of Duty" games, where he is an Operator of the KorTac faction. Given Starr's unmistakable synonymity with one of the most complicated characters in the "Boys" universe, it would make sense for the actor to continue playing the various iterations of the Supe. However, the streak was officially broken with the casting of voice actor Jake Green as Homelander in "Mortal Kombat 1," where he belts out an incredibly convincing performance that feels at par with the original, leading to confusion among fans of the show when the in-game character first made his appearance.

Part of the confusion stems from an incorrect IMDb listing, where Chris Cox is wrongly attributed to the role instead of Green. Fortunately, the latter's involvement has since been confirmed by NetherRealm Studios story and voiceover director Dominic Cianciolo (per a report by SVG).