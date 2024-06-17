How To Watch John Krasinski's IF At Home

John Krasinski has had bit of a lopsided directing career. His first two feature directorial efforts, "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men" and "The Hollars," came and went with almost no real notice. Then Krasinski helmed the sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place," which became a smash hit and got everyone's attention. He returned to helm the sequel "A Quiet Place Part Two," and then handed the franchise over to "Pig" filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who is directing the upcoming prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One." While he might not have a "Quiet Place" film this year, Krasinski did direct another 2024 title: the family film "IF" (you can read our review right here).

"IF" opened to so-so box office numbers, but has held on surprisingly well. However, if you've avoided seeing it in theaters for whatever reason and are instead planning to watch the film at home, here's some good news: it's headed to home media very soon! "IF" will be available to buy or rent on Digital June 18, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment, before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13, 2024.