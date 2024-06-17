How To Watch John Krasinski's IF At Home
John Krasinski has had bit of a lopsided directing career. His first two feature directorial efforts, "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men" and "The Hollars," came and went with almost no real notice. Then Krasinski helmed the sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place," which became a smash hit and got everyone's attention. He returned to helm the sequel "A Quiet Place Part Two," and then handed the franchise over to "Pig" filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who is directing the upcoming prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One." While he might not have a "Quiet Place" film this year, Krasinski did direct another 2024 title: the family film "IF" (you can read our review right here).
"IF" opened to so-so box office numbers, but has held on surprisingly well. However, if you've avoided seeing it in theaters for whatever reason and are instead planning to watch the film at home, here's some good news: it's headed to home media very soon! "IF" will be available to buy or rent on Digital June 18, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment, before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13, 2024.
IF on digital and Blu-ray
"IF" follows "a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear." The family flick features Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, and Fiona Shaw along with voice acting from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carell, and more.
The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases features over 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes bonus content. Here's a look a the special features:
- The Imagination Behind IF—Hear from writer and director John Krasinski plus the cast and crew as they dive deeper into the process of bringing their imagination to life on screen.
- Imagining Imaginary Friends— Take a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of each imaginary friend.
- Giving IFs a Voice— Meet the all-star cast responsible for voicing each character. Hear from Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more!
- Blending The Real and the Imaginary— Join John Krasinski as he incorporates a practical filmmaking approach to make the imaginary feel real.
- Tina Turner Forever!— Experience the reimagining of the iconic 80s Tina Turner music video as John Krasinski recreates this legendary sequence with the IFs.
- The Imaginative World of IF— From Brooklyn Heights to Coney Island, go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew and experience the magic of New York City like never before.
- Gag Reel— You won't have to imagine the hilarious antics on set once you check out this gag reel!
- Learn to Draw Blue from IF— Learn to draw the lovable and cuddly "Blue" in this fun, interactive tutorial.