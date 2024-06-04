John Krasinski's IF Looks Like It Could Pull An Elemental At The Box Office

It's no secret that the summer box office has not been off to a great start. "The Fall Guy" kicked things off with a disappointing opening weekend before Universal rushed the film to VOD. It got worse with the dual weak performances of both "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Garfield Movie" more recently. No two ways about it: Things have been bad. But in looking for reasons to be optimistic, we may be able to turn to director John Krasinski's "IF." The family-friendly flick opened in mid-May to middling results. It has, however, been legging out better than expected in North America — so much so that maybe, just maybe, this one has a shot at pulling an "Elemental."

For those who may need a refresher, Pixar's "Elemental" opened to just $29.6 million in June last year and seemed to be dead on arrival. Then, something amazing happened. The movie had remarkably long legs and found a massive audience overseas, ultimately becoming the highest-grossing original Hollywood movie of the pandemic era thus far. It wound up pulling in $154.4 million domestically to go with $342 million internationally for a $496.4 million grand total. It was an unimaginable, remarkably rare turnaround for the ages.

Circling back to "IF." The film, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming, topped the charts on opening weekend with a $33.7 million haul. But for a movie with a $110 million budget, that wasn't quite going to cut it. However, in its most recent weekend, even with "Garfield" there for the family crowd, the film managed to drop just 35% in its third frame for a $10.5 million haul, coming in above "Furiosa" in its second weekend. Against the odds, Krasinski's latest has pulled in $80.1 million domestically and $57.6 million overseas for a running total of $137.7 million globally, with gas left in the tank.