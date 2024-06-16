How Pixar's Inside Out 2 Male Director And Producer Tapped Into The Mind Of A 13-Year Old Girl

Back in 2015, Pixar's "Inside Out" brought us into the mind of Riley, a young girl living with her family in Minnesota. We watched as Riley grew up through the eyes of her core emotions: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling). Each of the emotions helped shape Riley's life experiences, but as she got older and dealt with the challenge of moving from Minnesota to San Francisco, it brought a lesson for both Riley and Joy.

While Joy was always trying to make sure Riley was happy, the energetic emotion had to realize that sometimes it's okay for Riley to be sad, and experiencing sadness can ultimately bring us right back to happiness. But as we left Riley on the cusp of her becoming a teenager at the end of "Inside Out," there were still many more lessons for Riley and Joy to learn.

When we reunite with Riley in "Inside Out 2," Joy has found a perfect balance with the other emotions (with Fear and Disgust now voiced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira respectively). They each serve a purpose in Riley's everyday life. But with Riley now being 13, puberty comes crashing in and wreaks havoc on that balance, along with four new emotions: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). This massive development results in a crisis of identity for Riley, as Anxiety starts to control every decision she makes and totally uproots Riley's belief system and sense of self.

What's great about the "Inside Out" franchise is that although it's about a young girl, the emotional experiences Riley has are universal. But even so, making a movie about a teenage girl requires some specific perspective from those who actually lived the life of a young woman. So how did the male director and producer team of Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen tap into the mind of a 13-year old girl?