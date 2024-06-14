Inside Out 2 Ending Explained: Embrace Anxiety And Let Joy In

This article contains major spoilers for "Inside Out 2."

At the end of Pixar's phenomenal "Inside Out," the core emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear are given a new console in Headquarters to better equip the workers for the changes heading toward their girl, Riley Andersen. They've successfully helped her in her transition from Minnesota to the San Francisco Bay Area, prevented her from trying to run away from home, and helped restore Riley to the wonderful girl she's always been. She's on a new hockey team, the Fog Horns, and is embracing a new chapter in her life. But along with the console upgrades like the complete curse world library, there's a little section that reads "Puberty," which Joy (Amy Poehler) brushes off as "probably not important." Oh, Joy. You fool. You silly, optimistic fool.

"Inside Out 2" begins with a catch-up of what we've missed since we last saw Riley (Kensington Tallman), who now has two amazing friends named Bree (Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green) and Grace (Grae Lu) and the girls all play on the same hockey team together. The trio are heading into their last summer before high school, but not before attending a three-day hockey camp that may determine whether or not they make the varsity team. This is a big, stressful change for Riley, but to make things worse, new emotions arrive at headquarters — Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and even Nostalgia (June Squibb).

Riley's core emotions of Joy, Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are now being bottled up and shoved to the back of her mind to make room for the new kids on the block, throwing Riley's sense of self in complete disarray during a pivotal time in her life.