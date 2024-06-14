Inside Out 2's Post-Credits Scene Resolves The Movie's Biggest Secret (Sort Of)

Beware, this article contains spoilers for "Inside Out 2."

"Inside Out 2" arrives in theaters this weekend, taking us on another coming-of-age journey for the now-teenage Riley, as she figures out how to navigate the complexities of growing up and shaping her identity. The film finds Riley suddenly entering puberty and experiencing new emotions as she heads off to a weekend hockey camp that could set the stage for her high school athletic career, which includes making some new, older friends. But in order to impress them, Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke) begins to drive Riley's mind, pushing her into uncharted and worrisome territory.

Thankfully, by the time the movie is over, the core emotions have stopped Anxiety from derailing Riley's identity, and the young girl begins to control her own emotions, instead of letting the emotions control her. It's a beautiful story that evolves the original movie by illustrating that all sorts of complicated emotions define who we are and how we live our life. But the end of the movie also leaves a dangling mystery on the table.

The first act of "Inside Out 2" finds the core emotions literally bottled up by Anxiety and sent to a vault where Riley keeps her secrets. Among them are two scene-stealing characters, a 2D animated dog from a kids show that Riley still secretly likes and a pixelated video game character that she still has a crush on. But there's also a big, gray secret who looks like a black and white version of Hulk wearing a hoodie. We learn that this is Riley's Deep, Dark Secret, but it's not revealed what the secret actually is. By the time the core emotions escape the vault and embark on their mission to save Riley from Anxiety, we're left without any clarification. However, the film's post-credits scene solves the mystery.