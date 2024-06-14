The 10 Best Pixar Characters, Ranked

Funny thing about Pixar: They don't have a lot of memorable villains. This is partially by design, in that the films so often focus on the mismatched buddies at the center that antagonists don't always make an impact. In "The Incredibles," though, the bad guy has a fascinating journey of his own and has to stand apart. It is a superhero film, after all, and a hero is only as memorable as his villainous counterpart. As voiced by Jason Lee, Syndrome is full of frustration and cynicism, and plenty of dangerous intelligence. Syndrome was once a superfan of Mr. Incredible, before the true superhero pushed away a childish pretender who did have quite the eye for scientific gadgets. Years later, that kid has morphed into Syndrome, using those same powerful gadgets to attempt to establish himself as a new kind of hero ... by killing off actual superheroes.

Syndrome is a truly dangerous character not just because he's smart enough to build big gadgets, but because he's smart enough to know how superheroes work. "You sly dog ... you got me monologuing!" is one of the great underrated lines in a Pixar film because it belies a knowledge that its writer/director Brad Bird has and is aware the audience has, too. It's not just one-liners like that which help Syndrome stand out. His entire plan, to enable anyone to utilize his gadgets and "become" super, is meant as a grim reminder that by not exalting the truly special, notable gifts can get ignored. Syndrome's as shocking as his orange hair, in some ways, a memorable villain who partially stands out because of how few notable bad guys Pixar has.