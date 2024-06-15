Jealousy And Shame Came Close To Being New Emotions In Inside Out 2

Beware, this article has spoilers for "Inside Out 2."

Pixar's "Inside Out 2" arrives in theaters this weekend, and while it doesn't quite measure up to the greatness of the original, it will still reduce you to tears. The sequel takes us back into the mind of Riley, who is now 13 years old and starting to experience the complications of growing up. That means coming to terms with some new emotions, and she's not the only one struggling. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale) have to deal with the fact that they're starting to lose control of Riley's mind when Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) show up and make things much more difficult to manage.

However, during the long development process for "Inside Out 2," plenty of other new emotions were also considered. As we learned during a press day at Pixar Animation studios earlier this year, there were once nine new emotions entering Riley's mind. We've heard about how Schadenfreude almost made it into the movie, as well as Guilt, but it turns out Jealousy and Shame were also among the new arrivals. If that sounds like too many new emotions, you're right. That's partially why the number was carefully pared down. Thankfully, director Kelsey Mann got more specific about why those two emotions ended up getting booted from the movie.