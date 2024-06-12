Godzilla X Kong's Lack Of Dialogue, Explained By The Director

There are human characters in Adam Wingard's charmingly silly "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," and some of them — like Dan Stevens' monster veterinarian Trapper — are a lot of fun. But let's get real: no one watches these movies for the humans. Instead, we watch for monster mayhem. We want to see big bois Godzilla and Kong smash a bunch of sh*t and be burly monsters.

"Godzilla x Kong" may not be the best entry in the so-called MonsterVerse, but gosh is it a lot of fun to watch. And part of that fun comes from the fact that Wingard and his writers Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater have figured out the right formula for this sort of flick: fewer scenes with humans, more scenes with monsters. As a result of this approach, there are long stretches of "Godzilla x Kong" that focus entirely on Kong as he explores the Hollow Earth and learns about the villainous Skar King, a big ape dictator who runs his own little monster kingdom.

Since Kong can't talk (at least not verbally — he does communicate via sign language in a few scenes), that means there are several lengthy sequences in "Godzilla x Kong" where there's no dialogue. And according to Adam Wingard, that was all by design. And audiences sure seem fine with that, as "Godzilla x Kong" is officially the highest-grossing movie in the MonsterVerse.