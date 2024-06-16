How All In The Family Solved The Issue Of Sally Struthers' Height

At 5' 1” tall, TV legend Sally Struthers is quite petite. Her showrunners took advantage of this, surrounding the diminutive actor with performers that towered above her for comedic effect. Even on the '90s Disney Afternoon cartoon "TaleSpin," Struthers voiced Rebecca Cunningham, a brown bear entrepreneur who was about half the size of her lackadaisical employee, the sloth bear pilot Baloo, yet twice as intimidating. Indeed, what Struthers' characters lacked in stature, they made up for in outsized personality.

On Norman Lear's classic '70s sitcom "All in the Family," Struthers was a whole (meat)head shorter than her onscreen husband, the 6' 2” Rob Reiner. She also stood well below her costars Carroll O'Connor (5' 11”) and Jean Stapleton (5' 8”). The show got a lot of mileage out of this sight gag, with Reiner's hippie Michael "Mike" Stivic and O'Connor as the right-wing Archie Bunker frequently bellowing at one another — very literally — over the protests of Struthers' Gloria. This similarly fed into Gloria's relationship with her parents; to Archie and Stapleton's Edith, she really was their little girl, even as a grown-ass adult woman.

The height difference did, however, provide a challenge whenever the show cut to a close up of Struthers standing next to another cast member on the same surface. Speaking in an interview archived online by the Television Academy, "All in the Family" costume designer Rita Riggs (who passed away in 2017) revealed how early '70s fashion provided a helpful workaround for this.

As luck had it, platform shoes — which originated as beach footwear in the 1930s — had come into style as part of the disco music culture that had emerged the prior decade. So, all Struthers had to do was strap on a pair of groovy booties and suddenly her problems were solved.