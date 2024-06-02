Sally Struthers Joined All In The Family After Being Brutally Dropped From Another Show

Before she was one of America's most famous sitcom daughters, actor Sally Struthers made her primetime debut dancing on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," the variety show that's now best-remembered for featuring performances from some of the best musical acts of the '70s. The gig wasn't the flashiest thing in show biz, but it was enough to get Struthers on the radar of Norman Lear, the up and coming writer-producer who would soon take the nation by storm with "All in the Family."

In a retrospective interview with Closer Weekly in 2021, Struthers spoke about the fortuitous circumstances that eventually led to her casting in "All in the Family." As with many big breaks, it came hot on the heels of a rejection that stung. "I had just come off 'The Tim Conway Comedy Hour.' I should have been on all 13 weeks of it, but after the fifth show, the executives said, 'Get rid of that dancer girl. She makes the show look cheap!'" Struthers recalled. Telling the same story to Newsday, she added that a producer for the show stuck up for her, attempting to explain to "the suits in New York" that her role as the show's sole dancer was part of a comedic bit about the series having no money.

The producer's attempts to save her job didn't work. "So I was let go," she told Closer. "I was distraught! I adored Tim Conway and wondered what would happen to me next." That iteration of Conway's series, it would turn out, would only last one year, while controversial water cooler conversation stirrer "All in the Family" ended up running for nine seasons, winning 22 Emmys in the process and establishing a stronghold on TV history that still remains to this day.