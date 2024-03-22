How The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour Made An Enemy Out Of CBS

Eight years before "Saturday Night Live" started stirring up trouble for NBC, "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" was the counterculture bane of CBS' programming existence. And unlike the surprisingly game gang at 30 Rockefeller Center, the suits at the Eye (that's the nickname for CBS' logo) could not be mollified by high ratings.

The enmity between CBS and Smothers was forged by a perfect confluence of time and content. When the variety show premiered on February 5, 1967, the United States was waging two very different wars on two geographically inconvenient fronts. The country had just entered its second year of full-on, boots-on-the-ground combat in Vietnam, and though a slim majority still supported the conflict, the nation's youth weren't keen on getting drafted to fight an enemy that didn't pose an immediate physical threat to America. This unease dovetailed with the unrest at home: anti-war protests, the ongoing Civil Rights Movement, and a general sense of societal derailment four years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was shoveling black powder into a keg that would finally blow in the summer of 1968.

And perhaps most troubling for CBS, "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" aired in prime time.

Tom and Dick Smothers were in their late 20s when their show debuted. They'd honed their craft in San Francisco's culturally progressive comedy scene, and were thus attuned to the roiling counterculture sentiment. They knew what turned their audience on, and, once CBS realized this, they couldn't turn them off fast enough.