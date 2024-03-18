The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Jeffersons

"All in the Family" might've been Norman Lear's finest half-hour as a sitcom producer, but I'm not sure he ever put a funnier show on the airwaves than "The Jeffersons." For 11 seasons, Sherman Hemsley's dry-cleaning magnate George Jefferson and Isabel Sanford's good-hearted Louise "Weezy" Jefferson led a stellar cast that delivered edgy-for-network-television laughs revolving around race, class, gender, and whatever happened to be grinding the hot-headed George's gears that particular week. It was the African-American answer to "All in the Family" (on which the characters of George and Weezy originated), and might actually be more shocking today for its fearless deployment of the n-word (particularly early in the series' run).

And if you're making a list of the most memorable theme songs in television history, "The Jeffersons" better be in the top five. Anyone who grew up watching the show in prime time or via syndication should be able to sing the opening song with word-for-word accuracy.

"The Jeffersons" premiered on January 18, 1975, and concluded its run on July 2, 1985, so it's not too surprising that, 40 years later, most of the cast members have moved on up to deluxe accommodations in the great beyond. Life is a little less joyous (and certainly less raucous) without Helmsley, Sanford, Roxie Roker, Franklin Cover, Zara Cully, Mike Evans, and Paul Benedict exchanging zingers in and around the luxurious confines of Colby East. But some of the folks who sparred with George and sympathized with Weezy are still with us. Let's celebrate these actors while we're still fortunate enough to have them around!