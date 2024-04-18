A Case Of Laryngitis Made Sally Struthers' All In The Family Audition Stand Out

Before I knew her as Archie Bunker's little girl Gloria on "All in the Family," I knew Sally Struthers as Rebecca Cunningham on "TaleSpin." A loving single mom and ambitious businesswoman whose outspoken personality belied her petite build, Rebecca — aka "Becky," "Beckers," and the many other nicknames her responsibility-skirting, party-loving employee Baloo would use to refer to her — was but one of many reasons to love the "Jungle Book"-inspired animated pulp period adventure series and Disney Afternoon staple. After years of trying (and failing) to keep the peace between her stubbornly conservative dad and her liberal, holier-than-thou husband Michael as Gloria in "All in the Family," Struthers was an expert in the art of sounding flustered, a talent that served her well on "TalepSpin."

Struthers' distinct, gently raspy vocals would allow her to carve out a career for herself as a voice actor, resulting in roles on cartoon series like "Fred Flintstone and Friends," "Tiny Toon Adventures," "The Wild Thornberrys" and "American Dad," in addition to her work on "TaleSpin" and her time voicing another daughter of an oafish paterfamilias, Charlene Sinclair, on Jim Henson Productions' live-action sitcom "Dinosaurs." This was all on top of the projects where Struthers appeared onscreen as herself, including the short-lived "All in the Family" spinoff "Gloria," the '80s film-turned-TV-series "9 to 5," and her turn as the Gilmores' charmingly odd neighbor Babette Dell on "Gilmore Girls." Whether she appeared in the flesh or not, there was no mistaking Struthers' endearingly unique intonations for someone else's.

Funnily enough, Struthers' voice may have even held the key to her casting on "All in the Family" ... if not for the reason you might assume.