Sally Struthers Wasn't All In The Family's Only Connection To Gilmore Girls

"Gilmore Girls" is known as one of the most rewatchable comfort shows of the aughts. It's beloved for its mile-a-minute dialogue, surreally perfect small-town setting, and a warm central relationship that's held together via the power of mom-daughter love and a shared fondness for junk food and pop culture. It's that last part that makes one of the show's own pop culture connections especially ironic: Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) love classic TV, but they're blissfully unaware that they're living with two stars of one of the most talked-about early sitcoms.

The pair live next door to a woman named Babette, a true eccentric who's as adorable as she is overbearing. Babette often says whatever comes to mind in her signature raspy voice, and she brings a sort of benevolent chaos to the series that counters some of Stars Hollows' more genuinely annoying characters (I'm looking at you, Taylor Doose). In a bit of great casting, she's also played by classic TV legend Sally Struthers, who's known for her turns on "Dinosaurs," "The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show," and most importantly, "All in the Family."

Struthers played Gloria Stivic, the daughter to bigoted patriarch Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) and kind but old-fashioned housewife Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton) in the wildly popular sitcom "All in the Family." Throughout the show's '70s run, Gloria came into her own, steadily becoming more progressive after marrying countercultural Michael (Rob Reiner). "Gilmore Girls" actually served as an "All in the Family" reunion for Struthers, as co-star Liz Torres, who played glamorous dance teacher and town busybody Miss Patty, was also on the Norman Lear sitcom.