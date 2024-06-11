The Acolyte's Osha And Adorable Droid Pip Are Now Star Wars Action Figures [Exclusive]
"The Acolyte" debuted on Disney+ last week, and the new "Star Wars" series provided the streaming service with its biggest premiere of 2024, even though it wasn't quite as impressive as the "Ahsoka" premiere last year. Critics have lauded the new series from creator Leslye Headland, but of course, the more toxic side of "Star Wars" fandom can't be pleased. At the very least, we're playing in an entirely new sandbox in the galaxy far, far away, one that doesn't require an extensive amount of "Star Wars" knowledge or homework to enjoy it, and that's rather refreshing.
However, whether you like "The Acolyte" overall or not, I think every "Star Wars" fan can agree that it's always a hoot when the sci-fi franchise introduces a new cool little dude to make us smile. In this case, it's a pocket-sized droid called Pip, who hangs around with Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and works almost like a cross between a Swiss Army knife and a Palm Pilot, but with a little bit of feisty droid personality. While we're waiting to get an inevitable life-sized version of Pip that we can put in our own pockets, /Film can exclusively reveal that Hasbro is releasing an official Vintage Collection action figure of Osha, and Pip comes right along with her.
But that's not all, because there's also a big Retro Collection multi-pack of "The Acolyte" action figures styled after the classic Kenner line that began in 1977. That multi-pack comes with Osha and Pip too, but it also includes Osha's assassin twin sister Mae and their Mother Aniseya. Joining them are also Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jedi Master Sol, and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon. That's a solid starter pack for anyone collecting "The Acolyte" characters in this retro style.
Take a gander at our exclusive look at these new action figures inspired by "The Acolyte" below!
Osha Aniseya and Pip join the Star Wars Vintage Collection
The Vintage Collection for "The Acolyte" already revealed figures for Jedi Master Sol and the assassin Mae, so it only makes sense that Osha join the ranks. Here's the official description for the figure straight from Hasbro:
Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale OSHA ANISEYA figure (VC# 327) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 4 accessories including a blaster, a communication accessory, bag and holster strap.
Even though the description of the figure only lists the item as a "communication accessory," as you can see, that devices is none other than the helpful droid Pip. Plus, he fits in Osha's holster perfectly whenever she's forced to head into danger. Considering how cute Pip is in "The Acolyte," can you imagine how cute he's going to be in this tiny form? This will have to hold us over until a Black Series version of the figure is (presumably inevitably) announced, when we'll get a slightly bigger version of Pip.
And if you love Pip, then you may want to get your hands on the Retro Collection version of the character, because he's equally as adorable in that collectible line.
The Acolyte Retro Collection multi-pack is stacked
The Retro Collection of action figures takes a cue from the classic toys that were first released when "Star Wars" debuted on the big screen. They're a much more simplistic design created to mimic an old school toy style, right down to their packaging, which is made to look a little worn down, as if they've been sitting in your collection for years.
Here's the official description of "The Acolyte" Retro Collection multi-pack from Hasbro:
At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures. These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Mother Aniseya, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Mae (Assassin), Jedi Master Sol, Osha Aniseya, and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon characters as they appeared in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 7 accessories.
The above box set includes the six figures pictured on the box: Mother Aniseya, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Mae (Assassin), Jedi Master Sol, Osha Aniseya, and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon. Each of them comes on their own individual figure card, which also includes some signature accessories.
Jedi, twins, and one bad mother (for kids!)
Each of the Jedi come with cloth robes and their respective lightsaber color. Meanwhile, Osha comes with Pip and a blaster while Mae has a vinyl cloak and two daggers. Unfortunately, Mother Aniseya comes with zero accessories, but at least she completes the collection as a key character in the story.
There will likely be several more figures to come in this collection, especially since we've yet to see a figure for the show's dark side villain, as well as murdered Jedi Master Indara, played by Carrie-Anne Moss. But we'll have to wait and see who else ends up getting their own toys.
Both the Vintage Collection Osha Aniseya and the Retro Collection multi-pack of characters from "The Acolyte" will be released sometime this fall, and we'll provide a link to pre-orders when that information becomes available, so stay tuned.