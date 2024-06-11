The Acolyte's Osha And Adorable Droid Pip Are Now Star Wars Action Figures [Exclusive]

"The Acolyte" debuted on Disney+ last week, and the new "Star Wars" series provided the streaming service with its biggest premiere of 2024, even though it wasn't quite as impressive as the "Ahsoka" premiere last year. Critics have lauded the new series from creator Leslye Headland, but of course, the more toxic side of "Star Wars" fandom can't be pleased. At the very least, we're playing in an entirely new sandbox in the galaxy far, far away, one that doesn't require an extensive amount of "Star Wars" knowledge or homework to enjoy it, and that's rather refreshing.

However, whether you like "The Acolyte" overall or not, I think every "Star Wars" fan can agree that it's always a hoot when the sci-fi franchise introduces a new cool little dude to make us smile. In this case, it's a pocket-sized droid called Pip, who hangs around with Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and works almost like a cross between a Swiss Army knife and a Palm Pilot, but with a little bit of feisty droid personality. While we're waiting to get an inevitable life-sized version of Pip that we can put in our own pockets, /Film can exclusively reveal that Hasbro is releasing an official Vintage Collection action figure of Osha, and Pip comes right along with her.

But that's not all, because there's also a big Retro Collection multi-pack of "The Acolyte" action figures styled after the classic Kenner line that began in 1977. That multi-pack comes with Osha and Pip too, but it also includes Osha's assassin twin sister Mae and their Mother Aniseya. Joining them are also Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jedi Master Sol, and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon. That's a solid starter pack for anyone collecting "The Acolyte" characters in this retro style.

Take a gander at our exclusive look at these new action figures inspired by "The Acolyte" below!