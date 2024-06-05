Star Wars: The Acolyte Echoes An Underrated Video Game With Its Villain Twist

"The Acolyte" is unique among "Star Wars" titles. It is a murder mystery that shakes the entire Jedi Order, set in a refreshing and brand new age in the history of the galaxy that both adds to and comments on the prequels and its portrayal of the Jedi as a corrupt institution. The show also brings in an inventive perspective to "Star Wars" action, with fantastic wuxia-inspired choreography that makes the fight scenes feel like nothing else in the franchise. Plus, making Jedi less impulsive to just take out their lightsabers at the first chance is fascinating.

But that's not the most surprising thing about the show. The biggest surprise comes in the premiere episode, when it is revealed that the assassin that murdered Carrie-Anne Moss' Master Indara is actually the twin sister of our protagonist, the former Jedi Osha. Twins are nothing new in the galaxy far, far away of course. There was Luke and Leia and the Solo twins, Jaina and Jacen, of Star Wars Legends. Even "Rise of Skywalker" did something similar with the concept of the Force Dyad between Rey and Ben Solo. But "The Acolyte" takes things a step further by combining both concepts in having twins where one turns to the dark side.

This is reminiscent of a vastly underrated "Star Wars" game that may hold the key to the biggest mystery in "The Acolyte." We're talking about "Star Wars: The Old Republic," the sequel to the massively popular "Knights of the Old Republic" games.