One Star Trek Actor Is Switching Universes, Joining DC In Peacemaker Season 2

A "Star Trek" actor is jumping (star)ship to another major franchise, in a development that's sure to be of interest to DC superhero fans. The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop that Sol Rodriguez, most well known for starring in several episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" season 2 as Doctor Teresa Ramirez during the storyline set in present-day Los Angeles, has been cast in season 2 of yet another streaming series (they also add that "The Office" actor David Denman has joined the cast as well, in an undisclosed role). Rodriguez is reportedly set to join James Gunn's "Peacemaker" show, which is currently in the midst of production after taking a bit of a lengthy break as a result of Gunn's busy schedule and, of course, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that shut down the industry last year.

As for which character she'll be portraying? That's none other than fan-favorite DC icon Sasha Bordeaux, a figure so famous and popular that I've never actually heard of her until now. In all seriousness, the character historically has roots as part of Batman's supporting cast, initially created by writers Greg Rucka and Shawn Martinbrough and first arriving in the pages of DC Comics in 2000. In her earliest conception, Sasha was written as a martial artist and bodyguard to Bruce Wayne who eventually learns his secret identity as Gotham's Dark Knight. After being framed alongside Wayne for the murder of his ex-girlfriend (it's a long story), a near-death experience in prison leaves her scarred and disfigured, necessitating plastic surgery and a new identity that puts her in the company of villains like Maxwell Lord.

So, how will her appearance in "Peacemaker" unfold? Read on for all the details!