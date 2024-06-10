Knives Out 3 Features A Brand New Look For Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is looking dapper as hell in this new look at "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson's latest murder mystery that continues the adventures of the private detective after "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion." The topline instant takeaway is obviously that Blanc has much longer hair than he's had in the previous two films (naturally, Craig looks fantastic), and that new look could potentially signal a new attitude or maybe even a whole new worldview for this character. Could a shaggier-haired Blanc be a bit more laid back and bohemian this time around? Perhaps he's been hanging out with his pal Derol from "Glass Onion" in between movies and taken some life lessons from the amiable slacker.

Aaaaand we're off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery "Wake Up Dead Man" – see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

As for the title, we've previously noted that "Knives Out" got its title from a Radiohead song, "Glass Onion" took its name from a Beatles tune, and "Wake Up Dead Man" is a U2 song from the band's 1997 album, "Pop." In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Johnson provided a brief hint about that connection, saying, "'Pop' is a very underrated album, and that song is very right for the title. But I've had 'Wake Up Dead Man' in my head for a long while, and I first heard the phrase in American folk music." Could the folk reference mean Blanc's next mystery might be something more provincial than his previous exploits? Or — and I fully admit this is probably reading way too much into things — is Blanc standing in front of a typical soundstage in this image, or could it actually be a theater stage? If so, it would support a theory that /Film's BJ Colangelo has been championing for a little while: That "Wake Up Dead Man" could be set around the production of a stage musical. Netflix has confirmed the production has begun in London, which obviously has a world-class theatre scene, so the pieces could be coming together here to confirm BJ's theory.