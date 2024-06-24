The Only Major Actors Still Alive From WKRP In Cincinnati

"WKRP in Cincinnati" may not be easy to find on streaming these days, but it's still a highlight in sitcom history. The show about a failing radio station run by a groovy and eccentric team was a hit in the '70s, garnering 10 Emmy nominations and the coveted Humanitas Prize before signing off after four seasons. Unfortunately, the show's heavy emphasis on popular music has made it a rare quantity today: according to MTV, the show didn't make it to DVD until 2007 in part because it was tricky to secure the rights to all of the songs featured in its original run. It's currently only available digitally if you buy it on Apple TV, and versions of the show available today are still reportedly missing some songs, with stock music added in their place.

Still, the ultra-'70s show is worth seeking out for comedy fans and music fans alike, even if you might have to queue up Spotify at the same time to get the full experience. The show's Thanksgiving episode, "Turkeys Away," is often cited as one of the best holiday specials in TV history, and other episodes, including "Venus and the Man" and "Fire," have been singled out with Emmy nods. Once you've seen the original show, it's also worth catching up with what the cast has been doing in the 43 years since "WKRP in Cincinnati" ended. Stars Howard Hesseman, Gordon Jump, and Frank Bonner have all sadly passed away, but several other cast members continue to work –- on screen and off –- to this day.