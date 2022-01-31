Howard Hesseman, Star Of WKRP In Cincinnati And Head Of The Class, Has Died At 81

Actor and two-time Emmy nominee, Howard Hesseman, best known for his roles in the '70s and '80s sitcoms, "WKRP in Cincinnati" and "Head of the Class," has died at the age of 81.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hesseman passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles due to complications from a colon surgery procedure that he underwent last summer. The actor worked as a real-life disc jockey in San Francisco years before he landed the role of DJ Johnny Fever in "WKRP in Cincinnati."

On the show, Fever made his way to WKRP (a play on W-CRAP) after an LA radio station fired him for saying the word "booger" on-air, though he would receive a $24,000 settlement for wrongful dismissal later in the series. "WKRP in Cincinnati" ran for four seasons on CBS, but Hesseman gained further recognition when he starred for another four seasons in ABC's "Head of the Class." In the early '90s, he would reprise his role as Fever in the two-season sequel series, "The New WKRP in Cincinnati."

In "Head of the Class," Hesseman played Mr. Moore, an out-of-work actor who segued from substitute teaching into a full-time gig at a Manhattan high school for gifted students. Last November, HBO Max revived "Head of the Class" as a streaming series starring Isabella Gomez, but it was quickly canceled after one season.