Star Trek: Discovery Is Over, But Here's What Season 6 Could've Been About

This article contains spoilers for the season 5 finale of "Star Trek: Discovery."

It's too early to tell where the finale of "Discovery" will rank among the franchise greats. While "The Next Generation" was allowed the dignity of a proper goodbye (at least, before "Star Trek: Picard" resurrected the series and gave us another drawn-out conclusion, that is) and "Deep Space Nine" was able to go out on its own terms, the same can't be said for instances such as "The Original Series," "Enterprise," or "Star Trek: Prodigy" — a trio of shows that ended up canceled without any real fanfare. As we paid our last respects to Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Booker (David Ajala), and the crew of the USS Discovery, fans at least were able to enjoy a certain amount of closure ... even if that finale ultimately wasn't the plan for the unsuspecting creative team, as we recently learned.

For better or worse, it turns out there's even more to the story. Since we now know that the writers hadn't planned on ending things with season 5, the natural question then becomes: What would the next season have looked like? If we take our cues from "Trek" lore, there's a solid chance that some alternate universe out there exists where Paramount decided to keep the good times rolling and allow the team to tell their story to completion. Here in the real world, however, we can only go by the word of those who were in the room, mapping it all out.

In a new Variety interview with Michelle Paradise, the "Discovery" showrunner/executive producer revealed that they indeed had plans for a sixth season. By all accounts, the scripts would've focused on a new central idea. Surprisingly, it would've resolved a years-long hanging thread.