Horror Movies So Bad They Were Pulled From Theaters

For every horror movie that turns into a massively profitable hit, there are plenty more that didn't light up the box office. In fact, they continue to be made with such frequency in part because their budgets are usually low enough that it's pretty easy to recoup expenses with anything other than a total disaster. Still, there are plenty of times when horror films don't perform as well as expected. Sometimes they are reassessed years after release with much more favorable results, and the horror genre is rife with box office flops that became cult classics and underrated "masterpieces."

But then you've got the true, out and out stinkers. The films that couldn't even keep up the pretense of being merely a disappointment, and led their studios to pull them from theaters prematurely in an effort not to send good money after bad. Their downfall could have been a result of controversy, expectations that were a tad too high, or — how shall we put this politely? — quality control issues. But whatever the reason, their showing at the box office was too calamitous too ignore. Here are some bad horror movies that were quickly pulled from theaters.