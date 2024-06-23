Before Suicide Squad, Improvised Trash-Talking Led To Margot Robbie And Will Smith's First Team-Up

A year before Will Smith and Margot Robbie co-starred in "Suicide Squad," they teamed up for a crime caper that fared a lot better critically than David Ayer's ill-fated supervillain team-up. These days, Robbie is riding high after "Barbie" became the highest-grossing movie of 2023. The Aussie star will soon follow up that success with a starring role opposite Colin Farrell in Kogonada's "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," not to mention the slew of films her production company, LuckyChap, has lined up.

Smith, meanwhile, hasn't been in the public eye as much in recent years, following what was a disastrous 2022 for the actor. His upcoming role alongside Martin Lawrence in "Bad Boys: Ride of Die" — the trailer for which looks like it will please longtime franchise fans — will be a real test for the actor, and should give a good indication on how the general public are feeling about Smith two years after his Oscars controversy.

But long before these two stars' career paths diverged, they were busy proving their onscreen chemistry with "Focus." Released in 2015, the comedy drama from directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa ("Crazy Stupid Love") starred Smith as experienced con artist Nicky Spurgeon, who acts as a mentor to Robbie's aspiring grifter, Jess Barrett. Romance ensued, and while the film received a mixed critical response, it did manage to make $168 million on a $50 million budget. What's more, it demonstrated Smith and Robbie's undeniable chemistry, prompting rumors of real-life romance that have been vehemently denied by both actors.

That said, this on-screen love affair and the rumors it produced might never have happened if it weren't for some improvised trash talking from Robbie during her "Focus" audition.