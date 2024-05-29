The Sexy Tennis Drama Challengers Somehow Has The Coolest Visual Effects Of 2024

"Challengers" is one of the best films of the year (read our review here), a thrilling, sexy, adult drama about two guys who love each other and one woman who loves tennis. While the marketing played up a threesome scene that never actually happens (the scene only involves some heavy kissing), "Challengers" is still one of the year's biggest surprises with a killer ending. Stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist are all on fire here, Luca Guadagnino's direction is energetic and exciting, and the score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is full of absolute bangers.

Besides all the sexy melodrama, some of the best elements of "Challengers" are the thrilling tennis sequences that turn the sport into a non-stop thrillride, complete with a tennis ball POV that flies back and forth at lightning speed. I watch a lot of movies, and I know how movies are made, so very little in terms of behind-the-scenes material gets me going these days. But I'll freely admit that as I watched some of the tennis sequences in "Challengers," I found myself wondering: how the hell did they do this? It turns out a lot of seamless visual effects work went into creating some of the tennis scenes, and a new behind-the-scenes video showcases the work. Check it out below.