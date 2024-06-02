The Real-Life Dinosaurs That Were Combined Into Godzilla's Iconic Design

Godzilla is a creature all his own, but he's often classified as a dinosaur; one dinosaur species, the Gojirasaurus, was even named in 1997 as a tribute to the King of the Monsters. It should go without saying, though, that Godzilla doesn't resemble any real fossils that paleontologists have found.

Godzilla was created in 1954, debuting in his first movie that year (directed by Ishirō Honda). There had been prior dinosaur movies, such as "The Lost World" and "King Kong" where the animals were brought to life with stop-motion, so audiences recognized the notion and imagery of a dinosaur. Still, scientific knowledge of these prehistoric beasts was more limited back then. "Godzilla" covers its bases by suggesting the creature was mutated via atomic radiation, but its star still looks little like any real dinosaur.

What makes one giant lizard-looking beast different from another? For starters, not even the largest of (discovered) dinosaurs even approach Godzilla's 300+ foot height. There's no way to test this theory, but I'm guessing no dinosaurs breathed colorful fire like Godzilla does either.

The recent American-produced MonsterVerse movies don't describe Godzilla and the other Titans as dinosaurs per se, but they are depicted as belonging to prehistoric, mostly extinct species that once ruled the Earth. However, these films still use a variation of the original Godzilla design; as explained in history book "Godzilla on My Mind: Fifty Years of the King of Monsters" by William Tsutsui, that design was based on three real dinosaur species.

Can you guess which?