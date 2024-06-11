C-3PO Met A Gruesome End In Early Versions Of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Near the end of Irvin Kershner's 1980 space epic "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," the roguish Han Solo (Harrison Ford), the outspoken Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), the friendly wookiee Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and the persnickety droid C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) hide in the Cloud City mining colony on the planet Bespin, hoping to elude capture by the evil Empire. Han, who has been pursued throughout the film, assumes they'll be safe in Cloud City, as its Baron Administrator, a man named Lando (Billy Dee Williams), is an old friend and gambling buddy. Little do they know, however, that the Empire infiltrated Cloud City before them and Lando struck a bargain to avoid a permanent Imperial occupation.

Lando's betrayal is foreshadowed dramatically when C-3PO walks into a room on Cloud City and reacts fearfully to the individual inside. There is then a zapping sound of a blaster going off, sending C-3PO's smoking, severed head skittering across the floor. Luckily, C-3PO is a machine, so reassembling him is a relatively simple task (even if it's hard to tell which way round his head goes). For a moment, though, it appeared that the droid has been destroyed. The sight of the droid's disembodied head must have come as a shock to the young kids watching the film when it first hit theaters.

In the February 2000 issue of Star Wars Insider Magazine, though, it was revealed that C-3PO was originally meant to be disassembled even more severely. Rather than merely being shot, C-3PO was to face the evil warlock Darth Vader (David Prowse), and Vader was to ...

Well, have you seen Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom?" Specifically the scene wherein Mola Ram (Amrish Puri) reaches into a man's chest and pulls out his still-beating heart?

Yeah, that.