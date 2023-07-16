Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom's Mola Ram Actor Was Juggling 18 Other Movies At The Same Time

There is no right way to make a movie, but if your industry's process is to pump out over 1,000 new movies a year, you're probably not going to get far if you employ Stanley Kubrick's wear-your-actors-down-with-dozens-of-takes approach.

Obviously, there are world-class auteurs working in India, but the country's approach to filmmaking in general can seem exhausting to the outsider. They double the annual output of North America, which requires a herculean commitment on the part of actors and crew members. Just look up the filmography of Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Since making his feature debut in 1992, he's racked up somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 credits and, at the age of 57, he doesn't seem to be slowing down.

This production philosophy is alien to just about every American actor not named Eric Roberts, and it confounds Hollywood filmmakers when they shoot on location in India with Indian actors. This was especially true when Steven Spielberg and company set up shop in the country to make "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."