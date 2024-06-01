One Dune Scene Fulfilled A Career Dream For Dave Bautista

The story of Dave Bautista's Hollywood career is the story of him trying to prove he's not your average wrestler-turned-actor. To be fair, Bautista's best movies really do suggest he has the talent to take his acting career beyond the tough-man roles so many former grapplers come to embody. He proved that he has potential with his role as Sapper Morton in "Blade Runner 2049," and then followed through on that promising turn with his performance as Leonard in 2023's "Knock at the Cabin." But despite charting a diverse filmography and being recognized as the best wrestler-turned-actor by his "Glass Onion" director Rian Johnson, it's always seemed like Bautista has wanted more.

Though he claims to have proven himself with "Knock at the Cabin," that doesn't mean he's done demonstrating his talents. This year, we've seen him finally given more to do in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" duology with the arrival of "Dune: Part Two." Bautista's role as Rabban "The Beast" Harkonnen is interesting for combining the tough man aspect of the actor's personality with moments of pure drama, allowing him to show off his acting chops while simultaneously projecting his brutish strength.

This came to a head in one particular scene that the former WWE Champion feels put his acting commitment to the test.