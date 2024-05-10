Rejoice: The Jim Henson Company Are Building Monster Puppets For A New Live-Action Beowulf Movie

As mentioned above, the film will be an adaptation of John Gardner's 1971 novel "Grendel." Here's the book's synopsis: "The first and most terrifying monster in English literature, from the great early epic Beowulf, tells his own side of the story in this frequently banned book. This is the novel William Gass called 'one of the finest of our contemporary fictions.'" The book was previously adapted into a 1981 animated film called "Grendel Grendel Grendel."

"Grendel represents everything I love about the movies. John Gardner's mad masterpiece cleverly tackles what it is to be human through the wild-eyed lens of a monster," said director Krzykowski. "It's an honor to work with such a remarkable group of storytellers, all of whom seek to bring something wonderful and unexpected to audiences now."

Brian Henson, producer and Chair of the Board of The Jim Henson Company, added (via IndieWire):

"The Jim Henson Company is internationally known for our world creation and character creation. And we are most inspired when a character has a richly authentic personality, and can be sophisticated, thought-provoking, and believable. Grendel is the ultimate character, and will be brought to life using our Creature Shop's cutting-edge practical techniques in combination with Dennis Berardi's amazing digital effects."

Again: this is cool as hell. I can't wait see what the Henson folks conjure up here, and the cast is mighty impressive too. There's no release date set yet for the film, but here's hoping we learn more soon.