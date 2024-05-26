Rahul Kohli Had Mixed Feelings About Being Fancast As Marvel's Mister Fantastic

On February 14, 2024, Pedro Pascal was confirmed to be playing Reed Richards in Marvel Studios' upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie (/Film broke this fantastic scoop early).

More recently, reporting has claimed that before Pascal was locked in, British actor Rahul Kohli was in the running to play Reed. Kohli had been a popular fancasting choice for Reed Richards — much like John Krasinski, who ended up playing a Reed variant in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." /Film even named Kohli as one of the actors we'd prefer to see play Mister Fantastic more than Krasinski. So, the idea that he came close to getting the part created intrigue.

But it's not true; Kohli was not in the running to play Mister Fantastic (at least outside fans' hearts and minds). The news sparked after a recent interview between Kohli and Salaam Nerds. During said interview, Kohli acknowledged the fancasts of him as Reed Richards and said wistfully, "I didn't get [the part]."

This was interpreted as Kohli saying that Marvel considered him for the part and went with Pascal instead (especially since he prefaced with "I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it"). But the actor clarified in an Instagram story that his comments were "blown way out of proportion" and were actually "part of a larger point about fancasting and mental health." Read Kohli's full statement in the image below:

Rahul Kohli

There is a lesson contained within this debunked story, related to the larger point Kohli talks about.