Loki's Showrunners Fed The Cast Lies Over A Key Moment In Season 2

If you thought "Loki" season 2 was confusing, you're not alone: the cast of the Marvel show probably did too, thanks to some purposeful misdirection – or, as executive producer Kevin Wright explained it to Marvel.com, outright lying – that went on behind the scenes during a key moment in production.

The lies in question related to episode 4 of the show's second season, a complicated, climactic chapter that features several key power changes and plenty of mortal peril. In it, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) "prunes" a version of himself from the past, and Brad Wolfe (Rafael Casal) is compelled to prune Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), too. The episode ends with the group of timeline-hoppers trying to enact their master plan to save the universe: Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) steps outside of the TVA's headquarters, attempting to fix the out-of-control Temporal Loom that's threatening to destabilize. Only, it doesn't work: Timely explodes into ribbons of spaghetti-like material, and the Loom seems to explode towards the rest of the gang in a flash of blinding light.

According to Wright, though, that's not exactly what most of the actors playing that scene were told was happening — in part because they were also asked to replay the same scene in different ways throughout time-bending episode 6. "I think the funniest part of all of that, though, was as we were shooting it, you are essentially replaying that Episode 4 over and over and over again," Wright told Marvel.com. "As performers, as actors, they just start to lose track of days, and where we are in the story and what's actually happening." The season finale revisits the same scene a few times with distinct variations, at one point putting Loki himself in the space suit instead of Victor Timely.