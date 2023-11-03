In Loki Season 2 Episode 5, Is All This Time Jargon Too Complicated For Its Own Good?

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Loki."

Everyone knows the only rule of the Time Variance Authority is that there are no rules — or, at the very least, those rules tend to be mighty hard to pin down. Magic has no effect in this realm, so far removed from normal space and time, but only as long as those inhibitors are up and running. The TVA might be the most powerful organization in existence (the Infinity Stones are used as paper weights!) but, at any given moment, agents have to worry about renegade generals and their army of loyalists pruning entire branches or the Temporal Loom going haywire and threatening to blow everything up. And most bizarrely of all, Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) time slipping shenanigans are suddenly back in full force ... despite Ouroboros (Ke Hey Quan) previously insisting that this phenomenon is impossible in the TVA.

Confusing? Yeah, just a bit. But that's nothing compared to the lore-heavy rabbit hole we go down throughout this latest episode of "Loki," titled "Science/Fiction."

After last week's cliffhanger left us wondering what could possibly happen next, the answer comes rather quickly. Loki is left all alone in the TVA, once again suffering painful glitches from his recurring time slipping problem and getting thrown into various timelines that have somehow reintegrated his old TVA friends. But why is any of this happening, though? What do these recurring time loops where Loki keeps running into his future self have to do with anything? And how does Ouroboros' loopy explanation about how doing the "impossible" somehow makes things possible make any sense? Episode 5 leaves us with more questions than answers, which probably isn't a great sign for the penultimate hour of the season. Let's dig into it.