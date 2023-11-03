Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Finally Reveals Mobius' Alternate Life, Raises More Questions

The latest episode of "Loki" gives some answers about Mobius' life, which he previously insisted he never had outside of the TVA, but it also raises more questions. If Mobius was at one point just a normal guy, how did he end up with his current job? He seems to have had it for hundreds of years: did he eventually forget Don's family, or were they somehow wiped from his memory or kept from him in the first place? The same is true for the rest of the time-protecting crew featured in this episode, none of whom go by their agent names outside the TVA. O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) seems to know everything, so how did he not know there's a timeline branch where he's a sci-fi author?

"Loki" has been playing fast and loose with its science this season, so any attempt to parse through the timeline math here might be futile. But it's worth noting that until now, we've been told He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) is the one who brought everyone to the TVA, and Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) still believes it's him who controlled their fate. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), on the other hand, has an inkling that there's some element of choice involved here, and since he was able to stop the spaghettification of all his friends at episode's end through sheer force of will, he might be right.

Hopefully, all will become clear in the season finale of "Loki," but personally, I'm wondering if we're headed for a paradoxical catch-22 situation. Perhaps the TVA chose these agents because they chose it after Loki met them in their branch timelines. He Who Remains could have something to do with it, but maybe this random assortment of people only matters because Loki says they did — because they already meant something to him.