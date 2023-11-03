Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Gives Loki His Own Infinity War Tragedy

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Loki."

In terms of sheer existential dread, I think the idea of all your friends turning into floating strands of spaghetti has Thanos' Snap beaten by a mile. The latest episode of "Loki" ventured into both familiar and unfamiliar territory this week, showing us (and the trickster god himself) the lives of select TVA agents outside of the TVA before cruelly pulling them away during a disturbing unmaking scene. Though the moment was brief, the way that Loki's world temporarily imploded called to mind one of Marvel's most memorable moments — albeit, in a much creepier way.

The temporary timeline death that takes place at the end of "Science/Fiction" doesn't exactly feel like a direct callback to the Snap, but it does mimic the moment from "Avengers: Infinity War" in key ways. Thanos' decision to delete half the life on earth didn't result in an immediate undoing of all our favorite heroes; instead, they got to quite literally fade out while sharing some poignant last thoughts, like when Tom Holland's Peter Parker said, "I don't want to go." The TVA branch death scene is similarly emotionally torturous as it allows each character just enough time to realize that they've reached their end, but not enough time to do anything about it. Plus, the solution to both problems is related to time travel.