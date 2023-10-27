Loki Season 2 Episode 4 Solves An Episode 1 Mystery, But What The Heck Is Going On?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Loki."

We're in the endgame now. Okay, the current situation in "Loki" maybe isn't quite as existential as the Thanos-induced Blip at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War" but, in a way, it sure feels like it. Episode 4 is perhaps the wackiest and most revelatory hour of season 2 thus far, throwing all sorts of chaos at the wall and not even waiting around long enough to see what sticks before moving on to the next thing. It's as if the writers challenged themselves to outdo their own timeline-traveling hijinks from last week, which pit Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) against Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) in a race to win over the alliance of Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors, whose performance continues to be a distraction). Now, viewers must contend with paradoxical time loops, a steadily disassembling Time Variance Authority thanks to the Temporal Loom breakdown, a deadly coup attempt by Renslayer and her lackeys, and, oh yeah, the shocking demise of Victor Timely and a cliffhanger spelling certain doom for all of our heroes.

But other than all that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

So much happens in rapid succession towards the end of the episode, in fact, that it's probably worth pausing and taking a breath to run down the list of timeline-shattering events and mysteries solved — and to explain some of the more confusing aspects of what exactly went down, in all honesty. Having had to hold my tongue about all of this for weeks since writing my non-spoilery "Loki" review for /Film, I'm just relieved that the rest of the world has finally caught up to these developments. Let's start with the biggest reveal.