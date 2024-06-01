Anya Taylor-Joy Was Exposed To The Mad Max World While Filming Another Sci-Fi Movie

One weird thing that happens with long-running franchises is that they eventually reach a point where the creatives leading the new movies grew up as fans of the old ones. Sometimes this is a bad thing — it arguably leads to an increase in lazy fan-service at the expense of any bold, innovative creative decisions — but other times it just makes the whole thing feel even more exciting. To know that the new people in charge truly care about the lore can go a long way in keeping viewers on board.

Even outside the writing and the directing department, it's fun when the actors involved love the series, as was the case with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" star Anya Taylor-Joy. Although it doesn't sound like she's a die-hard fan of the original "Mad Max" films from the '70s and '80s, she does clearly have a ton of respect for "Mad Max: Fury Road," which is all you can really ask for from the woman playing the new Furiosa. As she explained to Entertainment Weekly:

"I was shooting [the 2016 sci-fi thriller "Morgan"] in Belfast, and I went to see ['Fury Road'] with the cast. I remember finishing the movie and standing up and clapping — it blew my mind so much."

When Taylor-Joy was first watching "Fury Road," she had no idea that she'd one day get to play a younger version of Charlize Theron's iconic character. Not only was Furiosa's beloved status not yet set in stone, but Taylor-Joy herself was not yet famous enough to feel like an obvious choice. This was before "The Queen's Gambit," when the biggest project on Taylor-Joy's résumé was her lead performance in 2015's "The Witch" — a great horror movie, but not a mainstream hit.