The Queen's Gambit Season 2 Won't Be Happening: 'We Would Ruin What We've Already Told'

Creator of "The Queen's Gambit" Scott Frank just delivered a very hard truth: some limited series are better off not getting renewed. The joy of a single-season show is the promise of a complete story. Knowing the ending from the onset means that when the season concludes, so will the character arcs, leaving the audience with a clear sense of finality. Expanding beyond that brings us into a world of unknowns — is there even enough story left to tell?

In Frank's case, he believes "The Queen's Gambit" has reached its natural conclusion. Given what he has to say about returning for a second season, the odds aren't looking great.

Based on the 1983 novel of the same name, "The Queen's Gambit" follows orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, on her meteoric rise through the ranks of the chess world. She spends episodes gloriously triumphing over men who once looked down on her, continuously striving to become an elite chess player. But the series quickly proves to be about much more than sacrificing pawns and, um, those other important chess moves. "The Queen's Gambit" also sees Beth struggling with grief, trauma, and her ongoing drug dependency.

Along the way, Beth encounters much-loved players who will become crucial to her support system, with the series also starring Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. You wouldn't think a show that primarily takes place over a chessboard would build such a following, but "The Queen's Gambit" became one of 2020's biggest shows, a fan-favorite quarantine binge, and ultimately, Netflix's most-watched limited series. At the 73rd Emmy Awards, the series took home 11 trophies, including one for Best Limited Series and another for Outstanding Direction. But for its creator, this is all the more reason for the series to conclude.