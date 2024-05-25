Futurama Creators Hid A Coded Message In Bender's Apartment Number

"Futurama" has lived more lives than any other show since the dawn of the current millennium. It has been saved from cancellation several times over the years and has maintained a very loyal following, even in the periods where no new episodes were making it to air. It's a credit to what creator Matt Groening accomplished, even going back to some of the earliest episodes. It's actually in one of those early episodes where we get one of the initial flashes of hidden brilliance that helped make the show what it is.

The third episode of "Futurama" season 1 is titled "I, Roommate," and it is a pivotal one. Fry is such a slob that he is forced by the rest of the Planet Express crew to move out of the offices where he's been crashing. He decides to take up an offer from Bender to move into his place, only to discover that he pretty much lives in a glorified, tiny storage unit. The rest of the episode sort of turns into a futuristic take on "The Odd Couple." It establishes the dynamic of Bender and Fry living together, which is key for the remainder of the series.

The episode's most infamous Easter egg takes place relatively early on when the two first get to Bender's apartment. Bender live in apartment 00100100. In the episode's DVD commentary track, it's explained that his apartment number is 36 in binary, the computer coding language made up of 1s and 0s. But that's not all. In the American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII), the number on the door translates to the $ symbol. As would become a theme throughout the series, Bender is pretty obsessed with money and material wealth.