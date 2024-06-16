The Requiem For Methuselah Scene Star Trek's DeForest Kelley Refused To Film

In the "Star Trek: The Original Series" season 3 episode "Requiem for Methuselah," the Enterprise crew has become infected with a deadly disease. They travel to a remote and presumed-uninhabited world called Holberg 917-G looking for the substances they require to make a cure. They find, living there, a mysterious aristocrat named Flint (James Daly) who lives in a posh mansion surrounded by ancient works of Earth art, alongside his attractive young ward Reyna (Louise Sorel). Flint's mansion is protected by a strange, orb-shaped robot, and an investigation finds that Flint's possessions are written in the handwriting of Leonardo da Vinci, Johannes Brahms, and other notable artists. Reyna and Kirk (William Shatner) immediately take a shine to each other and play a game of pool while Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) goes looking for the desired medicine.

Flint eventually reveals that he is immortal, having learned artistic mastery in his six millennia of life. He was da Vinci, and he was Brahms. He was also Alexander the Great, Solomon, and several others. Flint, understandably, need privacy to keep his immortality a secret, but he is also lonely. He also reveals that Reyna is not his ward, but an android he built to keep him company. She is only one of many failed models. Kirk has fallen deeply in love, but the newfound feelings of love in Reyna's android brain ultimately kill her.

The writer of "Requiem for Methuselah," Jerome Bixby, was very fond of poetry and classic literature, and tried to write the purplest of prose. In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Bixby revealed that the final lines of dialogue in the episode's final scenes were far too flowery for Kelley. Bixby was asked to tone it down.