Why Star Trek Actress Yetide Badaki Panicked Over Strange New Worlds' Script

In the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "As Astra per Aspera" (June 22, 2023), Commander Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) faces a court-martial for lying on her Starfleet Academy application. She claimed to be a human, but was, in fact, a genetically enhanced Illyrian. Thanks to the disastrous, long-ago Eugenics Wars, genetic tinkering is strictly verboten in the world of "Star Trek." As such, lying about your genes is a particularly grievous offense. Captain Pike (Anson Mount), wanting to help his first officer, seeks out the legal aid of Neera Ketoul (Yetide Badaki), an Illyrian defense lawyer who will be brave enough to stand up to Starfleet's prosecution. Ketoul was also a childhood friend of Chin-Riley, and they have some bad blood about the latter's need to hide here identity to join Starfleet.

Neera Ketoul is an interesting character for "Star Trek," as she has made it her job to make civil rights cases ... against the Federation. Despite Trek's Roddenberrian ideals of multiculturalism and togetherness, it seems that the Federation still has some lingering prejudices it needs to excise. Ketoul reminds us that maintaining a utopia is an active, difficult job that requires both vigilance and righteous indignation. Growth is always possible.

Last year, Badaki spoke with ComicsBeat.net to talk about Neera Ketoul, and how she had a brief moment of panic. Badaki knew that she was only going to play her character for the one episode, but didn't realize until she was handed the script (written by Dana Horgan) that she would have several speeches and monologues. It was way more than she expected to memorize, especially in the limited time she had to prepare.