The Strangers: Chapter 1 Director Relived A Personal Trauma While Filming The Horror Movie

Renny Harlin's "The Strangers: Chapter 1" is the third film in the "Strangers" series, but is intended to be the first film in a new rebooted trilogy sporting a unique continuity. Not that "The Strangers" possessed a complicated mythology; each movie follows a trio of mute, masked killers — perhaps a family — who have made a sport of breaking into people's houses and torturing them for kicks. In the credits of "Chapter 1," the killers are credited only as Dollface, Pin-Up Girl, and Scarecrow (previously called The Man in the Mask). This time around, they are played by Olivia Kreutzova, Letizia Fabbri, and Matúš Lajčák, respectively.

The plot of "Chapter 1" is as simple as can be: A young city couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) is driving to Portland, Oregon when they get waylaid in a small town called Venus. Naturally, their car breaks down and they have to stay overnight in a local B&B before repairs can be done. They have cocktails, smoke weed, and have sex in the B&B, merrily discussing the possibility of future nuptials. A creepy young woman knocks on the door. She is the first of three killers who will spend the rest of the film's 91-minute runtime scaring and harming our young heroes. The killers have no motivation for their crimes; when the couple asks them why they might be engaging in such horrible activities, the killers merely reply, "Because you were here."

Harlin was recently interviewed by EW, and he revealed that he was once the victim of a home invasion. He took the very real-life fears he felt during his harrowing experience and channeled them into "Chapter 1." Some nights of filming, he admits, were triggering.