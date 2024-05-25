The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In June 2024

Coming Soon

100 Days to Indy: Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

Supacell (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.

The Whirlwind (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

A whirlwind clash ensues when a deputy prime minister of economy stands against the prime minister who aims to uproot the corrupt powers that be.

Avail. 6/1/24

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) – NETFLIX FAMILY

After his mother's new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he's never met.

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

Avail. 6/3/24

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX FAMILY

Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Avail. 6/4/24

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King's Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance (IT) – NETFLIX FILM

When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

Avail. 6/5/24

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials.

How to Rob a Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It's 1990s Seattle and the world's best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.

Under Paris (FR) – NETFLIX FILM

Sophia, a brilliant scientist, comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

Avail. 6/6/24

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

It's the ultimate showdown. The toughest fighters from "Baki Hanma" and "Kengan Ashura" clash in this unprecedented, hard-hitting martial arts crossover.

Basma (SA) – NETFLIX FILM

A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES

With new powers — and new problems — will Gökhan lead his followers to salvation or damnation?

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of prison, notorious black-market currency trader Nelma Kodama exposes her part in a major Brazilian corruption scandal.

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

Avail. 6/7/24

Hierarchy (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

Hit Man – NETFLIX FILM

Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater's noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

Perfect Match: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

Avail. 6/11/24

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special.

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The 110th edition of the Tour de France is more eventful than ever as teams change, favorites falter and challengers abound in an electrifying 2023 race.

Avail. 6/12/24

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Goldin team expands beyond sports memorabilia and tackles the high-stakes world of pop culture collectibles, including comics, relics and more.

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thousands of terracotta warriors guard the first Chinese emperor's tomb. This is their story, told through archeological evidence and vivid reenactments.

Avail. 6/13/24

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Doctor Climax (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES

In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist.

Avail. 6/14/24

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) – NETFLIX SERIES

Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar.

Ultraman: Rising – NETFLIX FAMILY

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father's duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

Avail. 6/15/24

Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3

Miss Night and Day (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.

Avail. 6/17/24

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol

Avail. 6/18/24

Agents of Mystery (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Six "agents of mystery" with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways.

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

They're changing the world — one joke at a time. Explore the history, evolution and impact of LGBTQ+ comedians in this funny, heartfelt documentary featuring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O'Donnell, Scott Thompson, Margaret Cho and many more.

Avail. 6/19/24

Black Barbie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Inheritance – NETFLIX FILM

When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family's quest to secure a portion of his wealth.

Kleks Academy (PL) – NETFLIX FAMILY

To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

The Lego Batman Movie

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

Avail. 6/20/24

The Accidental Twins (CO) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – NETFLIX SERIES

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it's a dream to make the team – but that's only just the beginning.

Avail. 6/21/24

Aftersun

Gangs of Galicia (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.

Trigger Warning – NETFLIX FILM

A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

The Victims' Game: Season 2 (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES

Just as Fang Yi-jen prepares to start a new life with his daughter, he gets entangled in a murder case and becomes a prime suspect.

Avail. 6/22/24

Rising Impact (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer.

Avail. 6/24/24

Little Angel: Volume 5

Avail. 6/25/24

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series.

Avail. 6/26/24

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one's own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.

Avail. 6/27/24

Drawing Closer (JP) – NETFLIX FILM

With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.

That '90s Show: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents' basement with her Point Place friends. It's the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you'd hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty's backs.

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) – NETFLIX FAMILY

When a rare constellation brings new magic to Unicorn Island, Sophia races to figure out whether it might have a connection to her missing father.

Avail. 6/28/24

A Family Affair – NETFLIX FILM

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

Hoarders: Season 14

The Mole: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

THE MOLE is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES

Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.

Owning Manhattan – NETFLIX SERIES

In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.

Savage Beauty: Season 2 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES

With the face of Bhengu Beauty on the run, the family wrestles over control of their empire as they each fight for their own future.

Avail. 6/30/24

Alone: Season 10

NCIS: Seasons 16-17

The Smurfs: Season 2