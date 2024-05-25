The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In June 2024
With the box office being in dire straits, I feel a little awkward telling you to stay home and watch stuff on Netflix. Anyway, stay home and watch stuff on Netflix!
All kidding aside, summer is bearing down upon us, and that means unbearable, scorching hot temperatures. (Thanks global warming!) So, what better way to burn though your free time than by plopping yourself down in an air-conditioned theater and checking out the latest releases? After a relatively slow start to the year, June looks to turn things up a notch with some notable tentpoles (news that will no doubt come as music to the ears of /Film's resident box office guru, Ryan Scott). Tragically, however, you can't spend all of your non-working hours at the multiplex — not even for the "Lord of the Rings" re-release.
That being the case, I've selected some top picks among the titles coming to Netflix in June, all of which can be enjoyed without leaving your living room (or whatever room(s) you keep your TV(s) in). You can read through the complete list of movies and TV shows hitting the service at the bottom of this article. Happy streaming!
Hit Man
In a better world, you'd be able to catch the new Richard Linklater on the big screen. Alas, Netflix swooped in and picked up the Texan auteur's "Hit Man" following its festival debut last year, which means only those who live in select cities will be able to watch it in a theater. It's what it is, as a wise guy in another Netflix movie once observed.
Moving on: Linklater's action rom-com casts the internet's boyfriend, Glen Powell, as a part-time teacher who moonlights as an undercover officer for the New Orleans Police Department, posing as a hitman in order to suss out those seeking his services. However, this unorthodox sting operation take a turn for the even wilder when Powell's pretend contract killer falls for a woman trying to escape her abusive boyfriend (Adria Arjona). It's a darkly quirky, stranger-than-fiction true story — one previously covered in a 2001 magazine article — and that ought to play well to its director's particular sensibilities. Early reviews have likewise heralded the movie as another huge step forward for Powell's ascension to bonafide A-lister after "Anyone But You." Hopefully, that'll be enough to prevent this one from getting overlooked amidst the glut of new Netflix "content."
The LEGO Movie
Remember when Chris Pratt lending his voice to an animated feature felt like a novel concept? "The LEGO Movie" turns 10 this year, yet its charms remain firmly undiminished. Set in a world of interlocking plastic blocks and tiny figurines, the film follows Pratt's Emmet Brickowski as this seemingly unexceptional LEGO minifigure gets swept into an adventure to try and stop the despotic Lord Business (Will Ferrell, playing another evil CEO nearly a decade before "Barbie") from unleashing an insidious weapon on the citizens of Bricksburg. Admittedly, writer-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller's ode to the power of creativity didn't have quite the effect on our IP-dominated landscape that they were going for, but that's not their fault. "The LEGO Movie" is filled with breathless, energetic set pieces and relentless, ingenious sight gags, yet it's the film's self-reflexive narrative that makes it a (meta)modern classic. Give it a stream and get "Everything is Awesome" stuck in your head all over again.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Hmm, it appears we've stumbled upon a theme of family-friendly movies starring actors who currently have films in theaters. Five years before Netflix started remaking all your favorite anime multimedia franchises in live-action, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" beat them to the punch with an entertaining "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" riff featuring the vocal talents of Ryan Reynolds. The "Deadpool" actor lends his voice to the titular crime-solving Pokémon, a coffee-chugging, lightning-shooting rascal who teams up with a former wannabe Pokémon trainer (Justice Smith) to investigate the mysterious death of the young man's father, only to stumble upon a much bigger conspiracy. "Detective Pikachu" is, if you'll forgive the Poké-pun, surprisingly effective in the way it adapts its source material into a live-action three-act narrative without sacrificing its fanciful visuals or general zaniness. Yet, despite all that and its strong commercial performance, we're still waiting on the sequel. Don't make me go full Jigglypuff and scribble all over your face, Warner Bros.
Carol
You've heard of Christmas in July, now how about "Carol" in June? Okay, it doesn't have the same ring, but Todd Haynes' 1950s-set queer winter holiday romance may provide the change of pace you're looking for. Rooney Mara stars as a doe-eyed department store employee who gets swept off her feet by the title character (Cate Blanchett), a captivating, classy older woman who's in the middle of a divorce that could get even messier, should the truth about her sexuality come to light. "Carol" captures the wonderment of falling for someone older and more worldly than you, yet it never loses sight of the underlying danger inherent to the characters' situation (no surprise there; it's based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith, the thriller maestro best known for "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "Strangers on a Train"). Chilly yet inviting, picturesque yet never nostalgic in the way it portrays its period setting, this remains some of Haynes' finest work in a career spent subverting and challenging conventions.
Aftersun
A film about a dad just doing his best to care for his child and the way that time affects our understanding of the people in our lives and the world around us? Of course Christopher Nolan loves "Aftersun," as well he should! Writer-director Charlotte Wells' feature debut casts Paul Mescal as a young divorced father who takes his daughter (Frankie Corio) on a trip to a sunny Turkish holiday resort, all the while struggling to keep his emotional demons at bay. Wells evokes her fellow Scottish auteur Lynne Ramsay in the way that she melds aesthetic naturalism with subjective storytelling here. What's left unsaid or unclear often matters most in "Aftersun," which is one of the more quietly affecting dramas I've seen in some time, all the way through to its abstract, surreal climax. Make this a double-feature with "Past Lives" — Nolan's other recent, decidedly-on-brand favorite film — and there's a good chance you'll be left with crocodile tears streaming down your face.
Movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in June 2024
Coming Soon
100 Days to Indy: Season 2
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.
Supacell (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.
The Whirlwind (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
A whirlwind clash ensues when a deputy prime minister of economy stands against the prime minister who aims to uproot the corrupt powers that be.
Avail. 6/1/24
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) – NETFLIX FAMILY
After his mother's new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he's never met.
- 1917
- 30 for 30: Once Brothers
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- Ali
- Baby Boy
- Big Fat Liar
- The Breakfast Club
- Burn After Reading
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Devil's Own
- Divergent
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent
- Dune (1984)
- Heartland: Season 16
- Home
- Kicking & Screaming
- La La Land
- Land of the Lost
- The Lego Movie
- National Security
- On the Basis of Sex
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- S.W.A.T.
- Simon
- Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation
- Tangerine
- Two Can Play That Game
Avail. 6/3/24
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Avail. 6/4/24
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King's Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix.
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.
Avail. 6/5/24
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials.
How to Rob a Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It's 1990s Seattle and the world's best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.
Under Paris (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Sophia, a brilliant scientist, comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.
Avail. 6/6/24
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
It's the ultimate showdown. The toughest fighters from "Baki Hanma" and "Kengan Ashura" clash in this unprecedented, hard-hitting martial arts crossover.
Basma (SA) – NETFLIX FILM
A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
With new powers — and new problems — will Gökhan lead his followers to salvation or damnation?
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Out of prison, notorious black-market currency trader Nelma Kodama exposes her part in a major Brazilian corruption scandal.
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.
Avail. 6/7/24
Hierarchy (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.
Hit Man – NETFLIX FILM
Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater's noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.
Perfect Match: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.
Avail. 6/11/24
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special.
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The 110th edition of the Tour de France is more eventful than ever as teams change, favorites falter and challengers abound in an electrifying 2023 race.
Avail. 6/12/24
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Goldin team expands beyond sports memorabilia and tackles the high-stakes world of pop culture collectibles, including comics, relics and more.
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thousands of terracotta warriors guard the first Chinese emperor's tomb. This is their story, told through archeological evidence and vivid reenactments.
Avail. 6/13/24
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.
Doctor Climax (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist.
Avail. 6/14/24
Forged in Fire: Season 9
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) – NETFLIX SERIES
Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar.
Ultraman: Rising – NETFLIX FAMILY
A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father's duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.
Avail. 6/15/24
Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
Miss Night and Day (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.
Avail. 6/17/24
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
Avail. 6/18/24
Agents of Mystery (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Six "agents of mystery" with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways.
Fifty Shades of Grey
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
They're changing the world — one joke at a time. Explore the history, evolution and impact of LGBTQ+ comedians in this funny, heartfelt documentary featuring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O'Donnell, Scott Thompson, Margaret Cho and many more.
Avail. 6/19/24
Black Barbie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Inheritance – NETFLIX FILM
When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family's quest to secure a portion of his wealth.
Kleks Academy (PL) – NETFLIX FAMILY
To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.
The Lego Batman Movie
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.
Avail. 6/20/24
The Accidental Twins (CO) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – NETFLIX SERIES
This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it's a dream to make the team – but that's only just the beginning.
Avail. 6/21/24
Aftersun
Gangs of Galicia (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.
Trigger Warning – NETFLIX FILM
A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.
The Victims' Game: Season 2 (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Just as Fang Yi-jen prepares to start a new life with his daughter, he gets entangled in a murder case and becomes a prime suspect.
Avail. 6/22/24
Rising Impact (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer.
Avail. 6/24/24
Little Angel: Volume 5
Avail. 6/25/24
Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series.
Avail. 6/26/24
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one's own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.
Avail. 6/27/24
Drawing Closer (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.
That '90s Show: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents' basement with her Point Place friends. It's the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you'd hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty's backs.
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) – NETFLIX FAMILY
When a rare constellation brings new magic to Unicorn Island, Sophia races to figure out whether it might have a connection to her missing father.
Avail. 6/28/24
A Family Affair – NETFLIX FILM
A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.
Hoarders: Season 14
The Mole: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
THE MOLE is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.
Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES
Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.
Owning Manhattan – NETFLIX SERIES
In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.
Savage Beauty: Season 2 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
With the face of Bhengu Beauty on the run, the family wrestles over control of their empire as they each fight for their own future.
Avail. 6/30/24
Alone: Season 10
NCIS: Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs: Season 2