Glen Powell Stars In The True Story Of A Fake Assassin In Netflix's Hit Man Trailer
After much wait and anticipation, Netflix is gearing up to drop the hottest movie of the year, and one of their best acquisitions in a while — Richard Linklater's "Hit Man."
Not to be confused with either the "Hitman" game series or David Fincher's thrilling "The Killer," this was one of the biggest hits of the fall film festival circuit last year, premiering in Venice to great buzz and continuing to gather praise in Toronto, New York, and Sundance.
"Hit Man" is inspired by the true story of a nerdy part-time teacher who works undercover for the police as a contract killer in sting operations. It stars Adria Arjona and Glen Powell, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Richard Linklater. The film was praised for being a steamy hot dark comedy that showed Glen Powell was ready for superstardom.
Netflix acquired the film last fall, and it's sat in streaming jail ever since, but it is finally getting released later this year. Not only that, but Netflix is thankfully giving "Hit Man" a theatrical release. Granted, it is not as extensive as it should be, but it's something. Watch the trailer above.
Who is your hit man?
The new trailer for "Hit Man" does a fantastic job of highlighting the stranger-than-fiction story, as well as Glen Powell's acting chops. It goes deeper into the plot than the first trailer, highlighting the many different personalities Powell's character, Gary Johnson, embodies while on the job, along with the variety of silly costumes he uses.
As for the plot, the trailer focuses on the romance Gary gets involved with once he meets Madison (Adria Arjona), a woman who falls for one of Gary's fake hitman personas. They meet when she asks Gary's persona Ron to kill her husband before changing her mind ... and then her husband really turns up dead. The result is a clever, hilarious, hot romantic comedy with one hell of a star-making performance at its center.
"Hit Man" will be released in select theaters on May 24, 2024, before it premieres on Netflix on June 7, 2024.
Here's the synopsis for "Hit Man."
When the most sought-after, albeit least trustworthy, hitman in Houston breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to get away from an abusive boyfriend, he finds himself living the life of one of his false personas, falling for the woman and flirting with becoming a criminal himself.