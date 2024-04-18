Glen Powell Stars In The True Story Of A Fake Assassin In Netflix's Hit Man Trailer

After much wait and anticipation, Netflix is gearing up to drop the hottest movie of the year, and one of their best acquisitions in a while — Richard Linklater's "Hit Man."

Not to be confused with either the "Hitman" game series or David Fincher's thrilling "The Killer," this was one of the biggest hits of the fall film festival circuit last year, premiering in Venice to great buzz and continuing to gather praise in Toronto, New York, and Sundance.

"Hit Man" is inspired by the true story of a nerdy part-time teacher who works undercover for the police as a contract killer in sting operations. It stars Adria Arjona and Glen Powell, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Richard Linklater. The film was praised for being a steamy hot dark comedy that showed Glen Powell was ready for superstardom.

Netflix acquired the film last fall, and it's sat in streaming jail ever since, but it is finally getting released later this year. Not only that, but Netflix is thankfully giving "Hit Man" a theatrical release. Granted, it is not as extensive as it should be, but it's something. Watch the trailer above.